Lambda Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46.32 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $100.65 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,451,925 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

