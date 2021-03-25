LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.05 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $121.76 million and $14.05 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

