Lido DAO Token Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $614,295.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

