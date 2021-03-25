Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $535,706.38

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $535,706.38 and approximately $2,971.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

