Linear (LINA) Tops One Day Volume of $44.17 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $389.35 million and $44.17 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00632964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,336,623,439 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

