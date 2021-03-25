LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 68.2% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $10,678.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

