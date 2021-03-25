Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $4.10 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $522.89 million and $58.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017392 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,544,906 coins and its circulating supply is 127,609,668 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

