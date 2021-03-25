Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0081 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.83 million and $1,053.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.70 or 0.01407237 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000164 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,782.97 or 1.00280932 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,550,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.