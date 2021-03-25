LMR Partners LLP Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 144.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,484 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 21,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,013,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $259.61. 31,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,242. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day moving average is $271.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

