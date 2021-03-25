LMR Partners LLP Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 72,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.41. 89,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

