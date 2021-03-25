LMR Partners LLP Sells 56,804 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,804 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. 69,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

