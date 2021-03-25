Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L opened at C$69.00 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.37. The company has a market cap of C$23.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.