LockTrip Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $184,365.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00008353 BTC on major exchanges.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

