Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

