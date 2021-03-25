Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $12.31 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.72. 51,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.