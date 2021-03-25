Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,760 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 105,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,784. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

