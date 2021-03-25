Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,026.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,061.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,772.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

