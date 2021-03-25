Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 22,500 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 2.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.56. The stock had a trading volume of 212,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,016,604. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

