Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 2,013 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.97. 159,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

