Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 1,482,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,340. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

