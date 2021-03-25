Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in MetLife by 8,677.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $4,861,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

