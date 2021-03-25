Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,463 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,506. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

