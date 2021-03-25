Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 2,325 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.07. 952,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

