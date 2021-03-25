Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 1,021 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 250,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

