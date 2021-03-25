Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 49,928 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,928 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 387,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,986,433. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

