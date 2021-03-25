Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.28. 880,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,632,055. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

