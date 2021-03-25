Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 215,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,768. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

