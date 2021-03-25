Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 5,063 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $19.57 on Thursday, hitting $2,012.96. 59,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,061.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,772.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

