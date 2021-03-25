Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 62.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,171 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,376. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

