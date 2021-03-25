Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $88.05. 69,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.