Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $3.03 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

