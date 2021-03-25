Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 424.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after acquiring an additional 712,339 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.