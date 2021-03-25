Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 539,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

