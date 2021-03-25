Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,979. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.00 and a 200-day moving average of $338.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.