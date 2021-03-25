Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,510,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,895,000. Snap accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Snap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 203,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,752,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

