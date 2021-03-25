Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,004,127 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,004,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,674,000. Bilibili accounts for about 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.84% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.15. 351,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,103. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.