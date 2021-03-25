Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,895,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.46% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,967.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

