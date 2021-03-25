Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,256,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

NYSE:DASH traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.