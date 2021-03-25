Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XP by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in XP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XP. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 12,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,130. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

