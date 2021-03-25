Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $838.45 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 389.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 3.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.36% of DexCom worth $838,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $6.82 on Thursday, reaching $348.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.46. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.01 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

