Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $149.19 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 894,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,190,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,740,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.54. 8,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

