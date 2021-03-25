Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $27.92 Million in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Forma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,251. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

A number of analysts have commented on FMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

