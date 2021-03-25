Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $586.46 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,457,000. Carvana makes up about 2.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,278,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana stock traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,414. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.44. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total transaction of $9,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,580 shares of company stock worth $194,761,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

