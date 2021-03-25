Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 560,315 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 560,315 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.62% of ServiceNow worth $666,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

Shares of NOW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

