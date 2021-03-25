Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 700,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $85,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,043 shares of company stock valued at $181,439,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $214.92. 75,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,720. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.69.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

