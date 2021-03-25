Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes $80.35 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,352,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $5.25 on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 119,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

