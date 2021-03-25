Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,708,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of argenx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.57. 8,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,696. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.