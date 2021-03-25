Lone Pine Capital LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,006 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 5.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Global Payments worth $1,363,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.59. 17,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

