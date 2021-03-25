Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 178,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,668. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

