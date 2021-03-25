Luminex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 402,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $14,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

